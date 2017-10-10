All The Overwatch Halloween Terror 2017 Skins And Weapons

It's October, and with Halloween approaching, Blizzard is marking the occasion with a new Overwatch event. Halloween Terror 2017 is now underway, and that means new skins are available for a limited time.

Like last year's event, Halloween Terror replaces the standard Loot Box with a special themed one. This allows you to get the exclusive Halloween Terror 2016 cosmetics in addition to more than 50 new ones. Among them are a variety of skins, including Legendary ones for Ana, McCree, Zenyatta, and Symmetra. You can check out all of the new skins currently up for grabs in the gallery above.

In addition to simply offering new cosmetics, there's also a new way to play. 2016's Junkenstein's Revenge event has made a return; this co-op, Horde-style mode has players facing off against waves of AI-controlled enemies. A new endless option this year allows you to see just how many waves your team of four can make it through. Leaderboards will track your progress and allow players to compete for the top spot.

Halloween Terror 2017 is now underway on PC, PS4, and Xbox One. It runs until November 2 on all platforms.