All The Overwatch Halloween Terror 2017 Skins And Weapons

Created by on

Image 1 of 23
  2. Corsair Ana
  3. Corsair Ana
  4. Corsair Ana
  5. Van Helsing McCree
  6. Van Helsing McCree
  7. Jiangshi Mei
  8. Jiangshi Mei
  9. Dracula Reaper
  10. Dracula Reaper
  11. Dragon Symmetra
  12. Dragon Symmetra
  13. Dragon Symmetra
  14. Dragon Symmetra
  15. Viking Torbjorn
  16. Viking Torbjorn
  17. Viking Torbjorn
  18. Viking Torbjorn
  19. Viking Torbjorn
  20. Totally '80s Zarya
  21. Totally '80s Zarya
  22. Cultist Zenyatta
  23. Cultist Zenyatta
  24. More Image Galleries You May Like

It's October, and with Halloween approaching, Blizzard is marking the occasion with a new Overwatch event. Halloween Terror 2017 is now underway, and that means new skins are available for a limited time.

Like last year's event, Halloween Terror replaces the standard Loot Box with a special themed one. This allows you to get the exclusive Halloween Terror 2016 cosmetics in addition to more than 50 new ones. Among them are a variety of skins, including Legendary ones for Ana, McCree, Zenyatta, and Symmetra. You can check out all of the new skins currently up for grabs in the gallery above.

In addition to simply offering new cosmetics, there's also a new way to play. 2016's Junkenstein's Revenge event has made a return; this co-op, Horde-style mode has players facing off against waves of AI-controlled enemies. A new endless option this year allows you to see just how many waves your team of four can make it through. Leaderboards will track your progress and allow players to compete for the top spot.

Halloween Terror 2017 is now underway on PC, PS4, and Xbox One. It runs until November 2 on all platforms.

Image 1 of 23
    •   View Comments (0)
    Load Comments