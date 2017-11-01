New On Netflix For November 2017: Marvel's The Punisher Release, More Movies And TV Shows

Netflix has announced what's coming and going in the month of November. As usual with the streaming service, many titles--both original and not--will be added to the service leading throughout the month. One particularly interesting addition is the upcoming documentary Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond, which is made up of behind-the-scenes footage of Jim Carrey during production of Man on the Moon--the Andy Kaufman biopic.

Of course, the most anticipated release of the month for Netflix is none other than Marvel's The Punisher. The streamer's first Marvel series after Defenders launches November 17, with Jon Bernthal playing the gun-toting vigilante. November will also see the arrival of new seasons of Lady Dynamite and Broadchurch, along with movies like Chappie, Men in Black, and Piranha.

Leaving Netflix is the Matrix Trilogy, V for Vendetta, and The Human Centipede: First Sequence, to name a few. On the TV front, the streaming service will also remove all nine seasons of How I Met Your Mother, along with four seasons of Jessie.

You can take a look at the full list of what's coming and going on Netflix in November below. And for streaming completists, make sure to check out what's being added to Hulu in the month of November and what's new to Amazon Prime in November.

Arriving on Netflix, Netflix 2017

November 1

42

Casper

ChappieCharlotte's Web (2006)

Field of Dreams

Men in Black

Michael Clayton

Oculus

Scary Movie

Silent Hill

Stranger: Season 1

The Bittersweet

The Pursuit of Happyness

The Reader

The Whole Nine Yards

To Rome with Love

Under Arrest: Season 7

Undercover Grandpa

Where the Day Takes You

November 2

All About the Money

It's Not Yet Dark

Ten Percent (aka Call My Agent!): Season 2 (Netflix Original)

November 3

Alias Grace (Netflix Original)

Eventual Salvation

The Big Family Cooking Showdown: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

November 4

Williams

November 5

The Homesman

The Veil

November 6

The Dinner

November 7

Dizzy & Bop's Big Adventure: The Great Music Caper

Fate/Apocrypha: Part 1 (Netflix Original)

Killing Ground

P. King Duckling: Season 1

Project Mc²: Part 6 (Netflix Original)

The Journey Is the Destination

November 10

Blazing Transfer Students: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Dinotrux Supercharged: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Glitter Force Doki Doki: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Lady Dynamite: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Mea Culpa (Netflix Original)

The Killer (Netflix Original)

November 12

Long Time Running

November 13

Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

November 14

DeRay Davis: How To Act Black (Netflix Original)

Hickok

November 15

Lockup: State Prisons: Collection 1

November 16

9

November 17

A Christmas Prince (Netflix Original)

Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond - Featuring a Very Special, Contractually Obligated Mention of Tony Clifton (Netflix Original)

Longmire: Final Season (Netflix Original)

Luna Petunia: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Marvel’s The Punisher (Netflix Original)

Mudbound (Netflix Original)

Red, White, Black, Blue Odyssey

Santa Claws

Shot in the Dark: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Spirit: Riding Free: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Stretch Armstrong & the Flex Fighters: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

November 20

Piranha

November 21

Beat Bugs: All Together Now (Netflix Original)

Brian Regan: Nunchucks and Flamethrowers (Netflix Original)

Saving Capitalism (Netflix Original)

The Case for Christ

November 22

Cherry Pop

Godless (Netflix Original)

The Boss Baby

Tracers

November 23

Deep

She's Gotta Have It: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Bushwick

Cuba and the Cameraman (Netflix Original)

Frontier: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

The Many Faces of Ito: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Trailer Park Boys: Out of the Park: USA: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

November 27

Broadchurch: Season 3

Darkness Rising

My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic: Season 7 Part 2

November 28

Glitch: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Good Morning Call: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

The Queen Of Spain

November 29

Guerra De Idolos: Season 1

November 30

The Details

Winning

Leaving Netflix, November 2017

November 1

Back to the Secret Garden

Black Books: Series 1-3

Christmas with the Kranks

Get Rich or Die Tryin'

Hard Candy

Hugo

Ravenous

The Brothers

The Legend of Hell House

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

The Newton Boys

Thomas & Friends: A Very Thomas Christmas

Thomas & Friends: Holiday Express

Thomas & Friends: Merry Winter Wish

Thomas & Friends: The Christmas Engines

Thomas & Friends: Ultimate Christmas

Twilight

V for Vendetta

November 3

Do I Sound Gay?

November 5

Hannah Montana: The Movie

Heavyweights

Sky High

November 8

The Heartbreak Kid

November 11

Goosebumps

November 13

How I Met Your Mother: Seasons 1-9

November 15

Jessie: Seasons 1-4

The Human Centipede: First Sequence

We Are Still Here

November 16

Cristela: Season 1

Dream House

Joan Rivers: Don't Start with Me

The Break-Up

November 17

Reggie Yates Outside Man: Volume 2

Somewhere Only We Know

November 22

The Warlords

November 25

Gringolandia: Seasons 1-3

November 30