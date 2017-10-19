The Punisher Netflix Release Date Confirmed In New Trailer For Marvel's Next Series

A new trailer has arrived The Punisher, the next Marvel series to premiere on Netflix. Besides showing off more footage from the upcoming show, Netflix revealed a release date, and it's quite sooner: November 17.

The newly released trailer above feels like it's a miniature version of the season to come: It sets up the origin of Frank Castle (played by Jon Bernthal) as a soldier and charts his course to becoming the titular character. Like the first trailer for The Punisher, this one doesn't shy away from violence and mature subject matter. We recently learned The Punisher will be Marvel's darkest TV series to date.

"This season is much darker as it goes, it gets darker and darker and more visceral," Bernthal told EW. "The show takes you on this journey of Frank becoming more and more human again and then shutting off and shutting off and going back to what works for him, and the place where he kind of belongs, and I think that's a place of solitude and of darkness and destruction. It's going to get into as dark and as brutal a place as you've ever seen in the Marvel world, I can promise you that."

Bernthal is joined by his Daredevil co-star Deborah Ann Woll, playing Karen Page. The Punisher also stars Curtis Hoyle, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, David Lieberman, Michael Nathanson, Sam Stein, and Jaime Ray Newman. This season will consist of 13 one-hour episodes, all of which will be released on November 17.

For a closer look at what to expect, check out our breakdown of the first Punisher trailer. You can also check out our full list to see what's coming to Netflix during the rest of October. A full list of November arrivals will likely be released soon.