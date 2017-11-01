Everything New On Amazon Prime Video In November 2017: James Bond Movies, NFL Football, And More
Amazon Prime's NFL games include Cowboys vs. Redskins and Titans vs. Steelers.
November is here, and it's going to be a big month for subscribers to Amazon Prime. The service's streaming video component is beefing up its library heading into the end of the year with original TV shows and movies--including the critically acclaimed The Big Sick.
The big news for Amazon in November comes in the form of a secret agent, though. As with Hulu, a large piece of the James Bond film library is now available--practically every film from 1962's Dr. No through 2002's Die Another Day. The one omission is the original Casino Royale, which starred David Nivens as 007.
Another major arrival to Prime is three Thursday Night Football games, taking place throughout the month. Matchups featuring the Dallas Cowboys, Seattle Seahawks, and Pittsburgh Steelers will be available live exclusively through Amazon Prime Video.
You can take a look at the full list of what's coming to Prime below. If you're a subscriber to other streaming services, you can also check out our looks at what's arriving on Netflix in November, as well as what Hulu is adding to its library.
Amazon Prime November 2017 Arrivals:
November 1
- A Knight’s Tale
- A View To A Kill
- Airplane!
- Airplane II: The Sequel
- Altar Egos
- Bad Boys
- Beauty Factory
- Bram Stoker’s Dracula
- Chasing The Star
- Crocodile Dundee
- Crocodile Dundee II
- Dances With Wolves
- Diamonds Are Forever
- Die Another Day
- Dirty Work
- Dr. No
- For Your Eyes Only
- From Russia With Love
- GoldenEye
- Goldfinger
- Kiss Kiss Bang Bang
- Legally Blondes
- License To Kill
- Live And Let Die
- Moonraker
- Never Say Never Again
- Nowhere To Run
- No Way To Live
- Octopussy
- On Her Majesty’s Secret Service
- Redeemer
- Speed Racer
- St. Elmo’s Fire
- The Beautiful Ones
- The Cell
- The Departed
- The Little Tin Man
- The Living Daylights
- The Man With The Golden Gun
- The Peacemaker
- The Pursuit Of Happyness
- The Spy Who Loved Me
- The World Is Not Enough
- Thunderball
- Tomorrow Never Dies
- Unforgettable
- Up In the Air
- You Only Live Twice
November 3
- Falling Water, season 1
- The Only Living Boy In New York
November 4
- Tyler Perry’s Boo! A Madea Halloween
November 5
- Life On The Line
- The Lovers
November 6
- Among Us
- Pearly Gates
November 7
- Home Fires, season 2
- If You Give A Mouse A Cookie (Amazon Original)
- Fifty Shades Of Black
November 9
- Thursday Night Football: Seahawks vs. Cardinals (Amazon Exclusive)
- Armed Response
November 10
- Allied
November 13
- Baby Steps
- Broken Mile
- Orion
- The Patent Scam
November 16
- Thursday Night Football: Titans vs. Steelers (Amazon Exclusive)
- Shot Caller
November 17
- Landline (Amazon Original)
November 19
- Man Down
November 20
- Before The Sun Explodes
- Blood Ransom
November 21
- Dark Angel, season 1
November 23
- Home Remedy, season 1
- The Stinky And Dirty Show, season 2 (Amazon Original)
November 24
- Fences
- The Big Sick (Amazon Original)
November 27
- London’s Finest
- Panic
- The Incomparable Rose Hartman
November 28
- Click Clack Moo Holiday (Amazon Original)
November 29
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, season 1 (Amazon Original)
- The Circle
November 30
- Thursday Night Football: Redskins vs. Cowboys (Amazon Exclusive)
- Ogar: Will Of Steel
