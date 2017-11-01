Everything New On Amazon Prime Video In November 2017: James Bond Movies, NFL Football, And More

November is here, and it's going to be a big month for subscribers to Amazon Prime. The service's streaming video component is beefing up its library heading into the end of the year with original TV shows and movies--including the critically acclaimed The Big Sick.

The big news for Amazon in November comes in the form of a secret agent, though. As with Hulu, a large piece of the James Bond film library is now available--practically every film from 1962's Dr. No through 2002's Die Another Day. The one omission is the original Casino Royale, which starred David Nivens as 007.

Another major arrival to Prime is three Thursday Night Football games, taking place throughout the month. Matchups featuring the Dallas Cowboys, Seattle Seahawks, and Pittsburgh Steelers will be available live exclusively through Amazon Prime Video.

You can take a look at the full list of what's coming to Prime below. If you're a subscriber to other streaming services, you can also check out our looks at what's arriving on Netflix in November, as well as what Hulu is adding to its library.

Amazon Prime November 2017 Arrivals:

November 1

A Knight’s Tale

A View To A Kill

Airplane!

Airplane II: The Sequel

Altar Egos

Bad Boys

Beauty Factory

Bram Stoker’s Dracula

Chasing The Star

Crocodile Dundee

Crocodile Dundee II

Dances With Wolves

Diamonds Are Forever

Die Another Day

Dirty Work

Dr. No

For Your Eyes Only

From Russia With Love

GoldenEye

Goldfinger

Kiss Kiss Bang Bang

Legally Blondes

License To Kill

Live And Let Die

Moonraker

Never Say Never Again

Nowhere To Run

No Way To Live

Octopussy

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service

Redeemer

Speed Racer

St. Elmo’s Fire

The Beautiful Ones

The Cell

The Departed

The Little Tin Man

The Living Daylights

The Man With The Golden Gun

The Peacemaker

The Pursuit Of Happyness

The Spy Who Loved Me

The World Is Not Enough

Thunderball

Tomorrow Never Dies

Unforgettable

Up In the Air

You Only Live Twice

November 3

Falling Water, season 1

The Only Living Boy In New York

November 4

Tyler Perry’s Boo! A Madea Halloween

November 5

Life On The Line

The Lovers

November 6

Among Us

Pearly Gates

November 7

Home Fires, season 2

If You Give A Mouse A Cookie (Amazon Original)

Fifty Shades Of Black

November 9

Thursday Night Football: Seahawks vs. Cardinals (Amazon Exclusive)

Armed Response

November 10

Allied

November 13

Baby Steps

Broken Mile

Orion

The Patent Scam

November 16

Thursday Night Football: Titans vs. Steelers (Amazon Exclusive)

Shot Caller

November 17

Landline (Amazon Original)

November 19

Man Down

November 20

Before The Sun Explodes

Blood Ransom

November 21

Dark Angel, season 1

November 23

Home Remedy, season 1

The Stinky And Dirty Show, season 2 (Amazon Original)

November 24

Fences

The Big Sick (Amazon Original)

November 27

London’s Finest

Panic

The Incomparable Rose Hartman

November 28

Click Clack Moo Holiday (Amazon Original)

November 29

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, season 1 (Amazon Original)

The Circle

November 30