New Kingsman 2 Trailer Delivers Over-The-Top Action

A new trailer for Kingsman: The Golden Circle has been released. The star-studded action sequel hits theaters next month, and by the looks of this latest promo, the movie should be even more extravagantly action-packed than its predecessor. Check it out below:

This latest trailer follows last month's series of character posters that made fun of action movie cliches. The first full trailer was revealed at San Diego Comic-Con in July.

Kingsman: The Golden Circle stars Taron Egerton, Mark Strong, and Colin Firth once more, while new members of the cast include Jeff Bridges, Halle Berry, Channing Tatum, Pedro Pascal, and Julianne Moore. It's directed by Matthew Vaughn. The first Kingsman film, Kingsman: The Secret Service, was also directed by Vaughn; it was one of 2014's biggest surprise hits, making $414 million worldwide.

In a interview with Collider, Egerton hinted at what fans could expect from the new movie. "It's f***ing mental," he said. "But it's what people like and it's what Matthew is good at. It's not for the faint of heart, but it's awesome. It's bigger and it feels more ambitious, really.

"There are more characters, the world is explored in more detail. This weird version of reality where these spies exist is kind of explored more. We discover a sister organization based in America called the Statesman... they're richer than us, they've got cool s**t."

Kingsman: The Golden Circle releases on September 22, 2017.