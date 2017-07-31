Latest Kingsman 2 Posters Poke Fun At Action Movies

The action-comedy sequel Kingsman: The Golden Circle hits theaters in September, and a new series of character posters have been released. They poke fun at the clichés and conventions of spy movies, in particular the fact that Colin Firth's character Harry Hart has mysteriously returned from the dead. Check them out in the gallery below:

They follow the full-length trailer for the movie which premiered at San Diego Comic-Con earlier this month. There were also some earlier posters, which you can check out here.

Kingsman: The Golden Circle stars Taron Egerton, Mark Strong, and Colin Firth once more, while new members of the cast include Jeff Bridges, Halle Berry, Channing Tatum, Pedro Pascal, and Julianne Moore. It's directed by Matthew Vaughn. The first Kingsman film, Kingsman: The Secret Service, was also directed by Vaughn; it was one of 2014's biggest surprise hits, making $414 million worldwide.

At the SDCC panel, Berry spoke about her character, brainy agent Ginger Ale. "I can't say I've always chosen to be that [type of character], so it was a departure from what I usually do," she said. "Ginger does her thing, but I'm not necessarily beating butts.

"The stunts were really crazy! I mean, I haven't seen things like this in a movie before. Matthew has really pushed the envelope and [has] gone really far forward with some of the things you see in the movie."

Kingsman: The Golden Circle is released on September 20, 2017.