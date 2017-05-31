New Game Of Thrones Funko Pop Figures Unveiled

Game of Thrones is no stranger to having its own Funko Pop figures. With Season 7 approaching, Funko has revealed new additions to its line, which introduce either new looks for characters or the first Pop iteration for those who have risen to prominence more recently.

Potential Game of Thrones Season 6 spoilers follow.

Among the three characters to get a new Pop iteration are Jon Snow, Tyrion, and Cersei. The latter is maybe the most significant of the three, as it shows her in the new outfit (and crown) she was wearing at the end of Season 6. All three figures will be available in June and can be seen in the gallery below.

Sometime in July, three other characters receive their first-ever Pop figures. These include Bran Stark and a sword-wielding Tormund Giantsbane, who's become a fan-favorite character. Wun Wun also receives the Pop treatment, although, being a giant, his is a "super-sized" figure that stands six inches tall (up from the standard 3.75 inches). The Bran and Jon figures will also be available in a two-pack, but only at Books-A-Million.

Finally, a new Pop keychain featuring Jon is on the way in June. This features the same design as his new Pop figure.

Game of Thrones Season 7 returns to HBO on July 16. A recent trailer showed off some major battle scenes and provided us with our best impression yet of what the new season will be about.