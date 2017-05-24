Game Of Thrones Season 7 Trailer Showcases Epic Battle Scenes

The full trailer for the upcoming seventh season of Game of Thrones is here. The promo hints at some of the epic battle sequences that fans can expect from this penultimate season, which premieres in July. Check it out above.

This trailer follows a batch of new imagery that was released earlier this week. This season will be shorter than the previous six, with only seven episodes, and the cast have spoken recently about the fact it will have a much faster pace.

However, showrunner David Benioff has explained the speed of events isn't because they are trying to cram more into a short season, more the place that storyline is now at.

"For a long time we've been talking about 'the wars to come,'" he said. "Well, that war is pretty much here. So it's really about trying to find a way to make the storytelling work without feeling like we're rushing it--you still want to give characters their due, and pretty much all the characters that are now left are all important characters. Even the ones who might have started out as relatively minor characters have become significant in their own right."

Season 7 of Game of Thrones premieres on July 16 on HBO.