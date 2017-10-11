New EA And Origin Access Free Games Include Mass Effect: Andromeda For Xbox One And PC

EA has announced the latest batch of games that EA and Origin Access subscribers will soon have free access to. The biggest of the bunch is this year's new entry in the Mass Effect series, Mass Effect: Andromeda.

EA has outlined what members will get for free on Xbox One (with EA Access) and PC (with Origin Access) over the remainder of the year. Both platforms will get the full version of Andromeda "soon," although exact dates were not shared for this or any of the other upcoming Access content. Andromeda was maligned upon its release--at least relative to earlier games in the series--and poor sales have reportedly resulted in changes to its developer and plans for the franchise. While it's still not the game many were hoping for, post-release updates have improved aspects of the game, including its facial animations.

Access members will also receive Play First Trials for two major releases: Star Wars Battlefront II and Need for Speed: Payback. In the case of Battlefront II, EA only says you'll be able to begin playing "before launch day," but it's unclear what you can try and for how long. Payback will be playable ahead of launch for a total of 10 hours, which is fairly standard for these early access trials.

Those on Xbox One also have two additional perks to look forward to in the coming months. Ahead of its launch, EA Access subscribers will be able to try out The Sims 4 through its Play First Trial. Additionally, Dead Space 3 joins the Vault, which EA notes means that the entire Dead Space series is available through EA and Origin Access.

EA and Origin Access are subscription services that provide discounts on digital EA purchases, Play First Trials, and free playable games. Those free games are available for as long as you're a subscriber and entitle you to everything available in the EA / Origin Access Vault, depending on your platform. An equivalent PS4 service is not yet available.