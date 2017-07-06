New Mass Effect: Andromeda Update Released; Here Are The Patch Notes
Animations, among other things, continue to improve in update 1.09.
A new update for Mass Effect: Andromeda has been released. In addition to introducing the features teased in a recent video, the patch makes some other changes and improvements.
While not explained in any detail, BioWare says this update provides "various improvements to facial animations and cinematic scenes." That's also been true of previous updates, and indeed, those areas--which were among the biggest complaints at launch--have been noticeably improved in the ensuing months.
The other major additions concern multiplayer. A new Platinum difficulty squares you off against more challenging enemies, but you'll also now have access to Veteran bonus ranks. These offer increases to your power, combo, and melee damage stats for all characters. Ultra Rare weapons should now be more effective--the Black Widow, in particular, is called out as receiving a significant buff.
This patch, version 1.09, also introduces new weapon variants and the Batarian Scrapper character, as well as the Kishock Harpoon Gun. Other multiplayer changes include the ability for enemies to interrupt hacks, a reduction to the rate at which the completion percentage of uploads decreases when players don't control it, and a new objective type to replace assassinations. Now, you'll encounter a "boss objective featuring stronger enemies that have special nameplates, more hit points, and are resistant to Cobra RPGs."
You can check out the main patch notes below. The full outline of multiplayer changes, which are far longer due to a wide range of weapon balance tweaks, can be seen here.
Mass Effect: Andromeda Update 1.09 Patch Notes
- Various improvements to facial animations and cinematic scenes
- Improved stability
- [MP] Platinum difficulty added
- Fixed issue where certain hair textures could disappear from female custom heads when using Facial Reconstruction Suite
- Fixed issue where negative AVP could be displayed after reaching Nexus level 20
- Fixed various quest progression blockers
- Fixed issue where Ryder could be killed even when following directions during the guarded walk through Aya
- Fixed issue where player could commit to relationships with both Jaal and Cora concurrently
- Fixed issue where the Reach the Signal Source objective in Peebee's quest line could fail to trigger
- Fixed issue where player could get trapped on a ledge in the Elaaden Vault, causing an infinite load screen
- Fixed save/load issues with the final battle area in Peebee's Loyalty mission
- Fixed issue where the Speak to Sid objective on the Nexus could persist indefinitely
- Fixed issue where quest marker could disappear during the final step of the Reformation quest on Voeld
- Addressed issue where it was possible for the player to be attacked during initial conversation with Bain Massani on Eos
- Fixed issue where save/load could cause final platform to disappear in Drack's Loyalty Mission
- Fixed issue where the player can't progress through the final story mission if the Nomad is broken from the “Out of Gas” quest
- Added a confirmation prompt before changing Ryder's appearance on the Tempest
- Fixed issue where player could become trapped by NPCs in the APEX HQ on the Nexus
- X5 Ghost can now be dismantled.
- Fixed issue where Tab (keyboard) and Start/Options (Controller) no longer served as shortcuts to close the pause menu
- Fixed issue where auto-level could assign skill points into loyalty-locked squadmate skills
- Tactical Cloak melee damage bonus now applies to jump-melee as well.
- Fixed issue with Fusion Mods displaying incorrect stats
- [PC] Improved HDR functionality on Windows 10 Creators Update
- [PC] Photo mode now supports Ansel's depth-of-field controls.
- [PC] Fixed issue where Logitech keyboard rebinding would cause key lighting to work improperly
