New Mass Effect: Andromeda Update Released; Here Are The Patch Notes

A new update for Mass Effect: Andromeda has been released. In addition to introducing the features teased in a recent video, the patch makes some other changes and improvements.

While not explained in any detail, BioWare says this update provides "various improvements to facial animations and cinematic scenes." That's also been true of previous updates, and indeed, those areas--which were among the biggest complaints at launch--have been noticeably improved in the ensuing months.

The other major additions concern multiplayer. A new Platinum difficulty squares you off against more challenging enemies, but you'll also now have access to Veteran bonus ranks. These offer increases to your power, combo, and melee damage stats for all characters. Ultra Rare weapons should now be more effective--the Black Widow, in particular, is called out as receiving a significant buff.

This patch, version 1.09, also introduces new weapon variants and the Batarian Scrapper character, as well as the Kishock Harpoon Gun. Other multiplayer changes include the ability for enemies to interrupt hacks, a reduction to the rate at which the completion percentage of uploads decreases when players don't control it, and a new objective type to replace assassinations. Now, you'll encounter a "boss objective featuring stronger enemies that have special nameplates, more hit points, and are resistant to Cobra RPGs."

You can check out the main patch notes below. The full outline of multiplayer changes, which are far longer due to a wide range of weapon balance tweaks, can be seen here.

Mass Effect: Andromeda Update 1.09 Patch Notes