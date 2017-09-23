New Dragon Ball FighterZ Trailers Show Off Tien And Yamcha's Moves

Bandai Namco isn't keeping anything from its Dragon Ball fans. Earlier this month, the team revealed three new playable fighters for its forthcoming fighter Dragon Ball FighterZ, Android-21, Yamcha, and Tien. At the Tokyo Game Show this weekend, we finally got to see all three in action.

The mysterious and Dragon Ball FighterZ exclusive character Android-21 was included in the trailer drop for each of the characters; for more details on her and her role in the title, head on over to our Bandai Namco TGS trailer roundup.

Both Yamcha and Tien are very different fighters despite being long-running characters of the series. Yamcha, who was once an enemy of Goku, has an aggressive, close-quarters fighting style. He's all about surprise attacks, and of course, his Wolf Fang Fist is included in his moveset.

Tien is a much more versatile character than Yamcha, however. He's a bit more mid-range rather than in your face like Yamcha. He can use both the Tri-Beam and Dodon Ray, and call upon his Earthling pal Chiaotzu to use his telekinetic powers to seal his foes.

Dragon Ball FighterZ is expected in early 2018 for Xbox One, PS4, and PC. For more on the title, check out the official story trailer and every character we know has been confirmed so far.