Dragon Ball FighterZ Adds Two Classic Characters And A Brand-New One

The Dragon Ball FighterZ roster continues to expand. Three more characters have been announced for the upcoming fighting game, including an entirely original one who will play a prominent role in the game's story mode.

In the most recent issue of Japanese magazine V-Jump (as translated by Gematsu), Bandai Namco revealed that longtime Dragon Ball heroes Yamcha and Tien Shinhan will both be playable characters in Dragon Ball FighterZ. Yamcha is described as a close-range fighter who uses "surprise attacks," including his signature Wolf Fang Fist. Tien, meanwhile, is a versatile character who can unleash a variety of techniques in battle, such as the Tri-Beam and Dodon Ray. He can also call on his companion Chiaotzu, who can "seal the opponent's movement" using his telekinetic abilities.

In addition to the classic fighters, V-Jump revealed that a brand-new character named Android 21 will also appear in Dragon Ball FighterZ and is a "central figure" in the game's what-if story mode. She is described as a scientist whose intelligence is on par with the villainous Dr. Gero, and it appears she has some connection to Android 16's revival; in the magazine, each screenshot depicts her standing next to the resurrected fighter.

Dragon Ball FighterZ releases for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in early 2018. Those who pre-order a boxed version of the title will unlock Super Saiyan Blue versions of Goku and Vegeta early as a bonus.