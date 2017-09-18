Dragon Ball FighterZ Adds Two Classic Characters And A Brand-New One

Yamcha, Tien, and the mysterious Android 21 will appear in the game.

Last updated by on

1 Comments
Now Playing: Dragon Ball FighterZ - Goku Gameplay Trailer
Related
Dragon Ball FighterZ
Follow

The Dragon Ball FighterZ roster continues to expand. Three more characters have been announced for the upcoming fighting game, including an entirely original one who will play a prominent role in the game's story mode.

In the most recent issue of Japanese magazine V-Jump (as translated by Gematsu), Bandai Namco revealed that longtime Dragon Ball heroes Yamcha and Tien Shinhan will both be playable characters in Dragon Ball FighterZ. Yamcha is described as a close-range fighter who uses "surprise attacks," including his signature Wolf Fang Fist. Tien, meanwhile, is a versatile character who can unleash a variety of techniques in battle, such as the Tri-Beam and Dodon Ray. He can also call on his companion Chiaotzu, who can "seal the opponent's movement" using his telekinetic abilities.

In addition to the classic fighters, V-Jump revealed that a brand-new character named Android 21 will also appear in Dragon Ball FighterZ and is a "central figure" in the game's what-if story mode. She is described as a scientist whose intelligence is on par with the villainous Dr. Gero, and it appears she has some connection to Android 16's revival; in the magazine, each screenshot depicts her standing next to the resurrected fighter.

Dragon Ball FighterZ releases for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in early 2018. Those who pre-order a boxed version of the title will unlock Super Saiyan Blue versions of Goku and Vegeta early as a bonus.

Filed under:
Dragon Ball FighterZ
PlayStation 4
Xbox One
PC
    •   View Comments (1)
    Join the conversation
    There are 1 comments about this story
    Load Comments (1)