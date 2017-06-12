Dragon Ball FighterZ: All The Characters Confirmed (So Far)

After much anticipation following its initial announcement, the Arc System Works-developed Dragon Ball fighting game has finally been revealed. Titled Dragon Ball FighterZ, the game sports dynamic, fast-paced action with visuals that looks to capture the over-the-top aesthetic of the iconic anime series. But the bigger question now is: "who's going to be in it?" We've compiled all the characters that have been confirmed so far.

Dragon Ball FighterZ is slated for an early 2018 release.