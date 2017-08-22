NBA 2K18's Cover Star Kyrie Irving Traded, 2K Responds

The writing had been on the wall, and now it's official. According to an ESPN report, the NBA's Cleveland Cavaliers and the Boston Celtics have agreed to a blockbuster trade that will send NBA 2K18 cover star Kyrie Irving to the Celtics. According to an earlier report, Irving asked to be traded, supposedly dissatisfied with playing with the NBA's biggest star, LeBron James.

This puts NBA 2K18 in an interesting and awkward position. Assuming no last-minute change is made, we'll see Irving in a jersey for his former team. The marketing team at 2K Sports may not be terribly happy with this development.

We've followed up with 2K in an attempt to get more details and will update this post with anything we might hear back. On Twitter, 2K appears to be taking it in stride, jokingly writing, "Whoops" on a tweet announcing Irving--as a member of the Cavs--as the cover star for NBA 2K18.

Whatever happens, Irving is one of the biggest names in professional basketball and is among the league's standouts. And no matter who Irving plays for, NBA 2K18's dominance in the NBA video game market is not likely to be materially affected by this.

Also worth noting that is DeMar DeRozan of the Toronto Raptors is on the cover of NBA 2K18 in Canada, so the Irving trade doesn't affect everyone everywhere. Also, you can pick up one the special editions that feature Shaquille O'Neal on the cover.

As part of the Cavs-Celtics trade deal, the Cavs also get Celtics players Jae Crowder and Ante Zizic, as well as Brooklyn's 2018 first-round pick.

Below is a mock-up of what Irving might look like in a Celtics jersey, made by ESPN. Another element to this story is that the Celtics open the upcoming season on the road against the Cavs. It's going to be a good one.

The Celtics open the 2017-18 season in Cleveland. 👀 pic.twitter.com/R4VvJ67NO9 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 22, 2017

NBA 2K18 officially launches on September 19 for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, PS3, and Xbox 360.