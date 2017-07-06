NBA 2K18 Has A Different Cover Athlete In Canada For The First Time Ever

Although Kyrie Irving was previously announced as the cover athlete for NBA 2K18, 2K revealed today that, for the first time ever, Canada will have a different cover. DeMar DeRozan, a shooting guard for the Toronto Raptors, will be on the cover of the Canadian release of the game.

This is the first time that there's ever been a Canada-specific cover, and DeRozan's an appropriate choice. He was dubbed "Heir Canada" when he was drafted back in 2009, and he has led the Raptors to several straight playoff appearances.

"It's a huge honor to be recognized on the first-ever Canadian cover for NBA 2K and represent the Raptors after eight years with the team," DeRozan said in a press release. "The fans up here are super passionate about basketball, so it's cool to help introduce a cover that's just for them."

NBA 2K18 launches on September 19 for PS4, PS3, Xbox One, Xbox 360, and PC. A special edition of the game is available that features Shaquille O'Neal as the cover athlete; you can read more about it here.