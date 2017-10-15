More Free Xbox One And Xbox 360 Games Available Now

The next wave of free Xbox games are now available for Xbox Live Gold subscribers. The second batch of October 2017's free Games With Gold titles started showing up today. As announced previously, these include first-person puzzle game The Turing Test on Xbox One and Medal of Honor: Airborne for Xbox 360. That game plays on Xbox One through backwards compatibility.

Also of note is that Fullbright's adventure/exploration game Gone Home is free on Xbox One all month long. You can see the full rundown for October 2017's Games With Gold lineup below. Click any link and it will bring you to the game's Xbox.com download page.

Microsoft should roll out a fresh set of weekly Xbox One and Xbox 360 deals in the next day, so keep checking back with GameSpot for more. Also, you can see October 2017's free PlayStation Plus games here.

October 2017 Games With Gold Lineup

Xbox One

Xbox 360