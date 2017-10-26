November 2017 Free Games With Gold For Xbox One And 360 Revealed

With the end of the month in sight, Microsoft has revealed the next batch of games that will be available for free to Xbox Live Gold subscribers. As always, November's Games With Gold lineup consists of four games spread across Xbox One and Xbox 360.

On the Xbox One side, the month starts out with the fun, fast-paced racing game TrackMania Turbo. That will be available for the entire month, and it will be joined on November 16 by Tales From the Borderlands. This is Telltale's episodic spin-off series of the Gearbox shooters, and arguably the studio's best adventure game.

For those with an Xbox 360, Nights Into Dreams will be available during the first half of the month. During the second half, Deadfall Adventures will be free. Thanks to backwards compatibility--which now also supports original Xbox games--both of these are playable on Xbox One.

It's not too late to claim some of October's Games With Gold freebies, including Gone Home and Medal of Honor: Airborne; both of those return to their regular prices at the end of the month. Additionally, one of the Xbox One games, The Turing Test, will remain free until November 16. You can check out the full schedule for November's freebies below.

November 2017 Games With Gold

Xbox One

TrackMania Turbo (November 1-30)

Tales From the Borderlands (November 16 - December 15)

The Turing Test (now - November 15)

Xbox 360