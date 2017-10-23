This Week's Xbox One Deals With Gold Revealed

Microsoft's Major Nelson has announced this week's lineup of Xbox One deals, and while the lineup is not all that extensive, there are some solid offers to be had.

Some of the discounted games include Grand Theft Auto V ($30/£27.50/$50 AU), R.B.I Baseball 17 ($6.60/£5/$10 AU), Cities: Skylines ($30/£24/$40 AU), Lords of the Fallen ($6/£4.50/$9 AU), Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3 ($30/£27.50/$50 AU), and XCOM 2 ($24/£18/$30 AU). Additionally, Ghost Recon: Wildlands' Season Pass $24/£22.50/$45 AU) and Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove ($20/£16/$27 AU) are on sale this week.

You can see a complete roundup of this week's Xbox One deals here on Major Nelson's blog. All of these deals are good through October 30.

In other news, Xbox Live Gold members can pick more free Xbox One and Xbox 360 games right now through the Games With Gold program. Free games for subscribers right now include Gone Home and The Turing Test for Xbox One, as well as Medal of Honor: Airborne on Xbox 360 (playable on Xbox One through backwards compatibility).