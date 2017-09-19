Metal Gear Artist Working On Left Alive, A New Square Enix Game

Square Enix has announced a new game called Left Alive, and it has some big-name talent behind it. Revealed during the PlayStation Tokyo Game Show briefing, Left Alive is...well, it's hard to know right now. But while details on the game are a mystery, we do know that Metal Gear veteran Yoji Shinkawa is working on the project. His artwork can be seen in the teaser above and is also featured below.

Shinji Hashimoto, who has worked on the Final Fantasy and Kingdom Hearts franchises, is producing Left Alive, while Toshifumi Nabeshima, director of the Armored Core series, and Takayuki Yanase, mech designer on Ghost in the Shell: Arise, Mobile Suit Gundam 00, and Xenoblade Chronicles X are also involved.

Based on a teaser trailer, it looks like Left Alive takes place in a world ravaged by some horrible catastrophe. The game is due out in 2018 for PlayStation 4 and PC. We'll report back with more details as they're made available.

Other news from TGS 2017 is that Earth Defense Force 5 has a release date in Japan and Final Fantasy IX is coming to PlayStation 4. We also learned that Konami's classic Zone of the Enders is getting a virtual reality version.

Keep checking back with GameSpot for more from Sony's TGS briefing and the show overall in the days ahead.