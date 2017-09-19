Earth Defense Force 5 Release Date Announced For Japan
Earth Defense Force 5 is launching in December in Japan.
Earth Defense Force 5 will launch for PlayStation 4 on December 7 in Japan, it was announced today during Sony's PlayStation Tokyo Game Show briefing.
A new trailer was shown during the event, too, and you can watch it below. You know what you're getting into: blasting aliens who are trying to take over the planet. Earth Defense Force 5 was announced during Sony's TGS briefing one year ago this month.
Sony's TGS 2017 briefing today also brought confirmation that Final Fantasy IX is headed to PlayStation 4 in Japan. In fact, it's coming out today in the country.
Keep checking back with GameSpot for more from TGS 2017.
