Earth Defense Force 5 Release Date Announced For Japan

Earth Defense Force 5 will launch for PlayStation 4 on December 7 in Japan, it was announced today during Sony's PlayStation Tokyo Game Show briefing.

A new trailer was shown during the event, too, and you can watch it below. You know what you're getting into: blasting aliens who are trying to take over the planet. Earth Defense Force 5 was announced during Sony's TGS briefing one year ago this month.

Sony's TGS 2017 briefing today also brought confirmation that Final Fantasy IX is headed to PlayStation 4 in Japan. In fact, it's coming out today in the country.

