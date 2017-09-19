Final Fantasy 9 Announced For PS4, Launching Today In Japan

[UPDATE] The reports were right. During Sony's Tokyo Game Show briefing today, Square Enix officially confirmed that Final Fantasy IX is coming to PS4 in Japan. And better yet--it's launching today in Japan. No word yet about other regions, but we'll report back with new details as we get them.

The original story is below.

It looks the PlayStation 4 is going to add a classic Square Enix RPG soon. Gematsu noticed that The Pan European Gaming Information board (PEGI) recently rated Square Enix's Final Fantasy IX for PS4. This could signal an official announcement to come soon, though this has not happened yet.

For what it's worth, Final Fantasy IX has not been rated for PS4 by the Entertainment Software Rating Board in North America. That being said, it's not uncommon for ratings to go live on one database before another, so it may just be a matter of time.

Final Fantasy IX debuted in 2000 for the original PlayStation. The game was re-released for PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita, and PSP through the PlayStation Network in 2010. In 2016, Square Enix brought it to PC and mobile devices, and it looks like PS4 is the game's next stop.

If the listing is legitimate, it would follow than an official announcement of Final Fantasy IX for PS4--and potentially other platforms--could come soon. Keep checking back with GameSpot for the latest.