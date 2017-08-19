Mass Effect: Andromeda Won't Have Any More Single-Player Updates Or DLC

Mass Effect: Andromeda developer BioWare has issued an update on the game, saying there are "no planned future patches for single-player or in-game story content." The statement effectively confirms the studio will not make any more technical changes to the way the campaign runs. Additionally, it will not release any DLC to address some of the loose narrative threads that fans were hoping to see resolved.

Most notable among these unresolved plot points is the fate of the Quarian Ark, which BioWare has said will be explored in comics and novels, along with other stories set in the Andromeda galaxy.

"Early in development, we decided to focus Mass Effect: Andromeda’s story on the Pathfinder, the exploration of the Andromeda galaxy, and the conflict with the Archon," reads a statement on the game's official website.

"The game was designed to further expand on the Pathfinder’s journey through this new galaxy with story-based APEX multiplayer missions and we will continue to tell stories in the Andromeda Galaxy through our upcoming comics and novels, including the fate of the Quarian Ark."

Mass Effect: Andromeda had a rocky launch, with a litany of bugs and graphics issues drawing heavy criticism from its players. In the months following, BioWare released patches to remedy many of these, the latest of which was on August 1. This, BioWare said, will be the last update for the campaign.

Looking ahead, BioWare's said its "multiplayer team will provide details of their ongoing support and upcoming content, including new multiplayer missions, character kits, and what’s in store for N7 Day" in the coming weeks.

EA officially confirmed that Andromeda developer BioWare Montreal merged with Motive Studios, another EA developer based on Montreal.