Mass Effect: Andromeda Update 1.10 Out Now; Here Are The Patch Notes

A new patch has been released for Mass Effect: Andromeda. Update 1.10 is focused on the space RPG's multiplayer mode, and it fixes bugs and makes other small changes.

Starting off, Naladen explosion now gives damage when Cryo or Incendiary ammo is used. Additionally, there are changes to veteran ranks. As for the bug fixes, this update clears out a problem that caused the screen to blink red/yellow when using certain weapons. Additionally, the Dhan shotgun should now properly prime enemies.

You can see the full patch notes below, as posted on BioWare's website. If you're curious about Andromeda, you can try a 10-hour demo right now.

Andromeda launched in March. Though it did not resonate all that strongly with critics, EA CEO Andrew Wilson later said the franchise still has a bright future. A report from Kotaku claimed that EA put the Mass Effect series on hiatus and re-assigned developers to other projects instead of launching into a sequel right away.

Recently, EA officially confirmed that Andromeda developer BioWare Montreal merged with Motive Studios, another EA developer based on Montreal.

Mass Effect: Andromeda July 31 Patch Notes: