Mario Creator Says He Doesn't Want To Remake Past Games

Would Nintendo ever remake any of its Super Mario games? If so, it won't be what series creator Shigeru Miyamoto would want, it seems. He said in an interview recently that he has no interest in remaking any of the past Super Mario games--he wants to look forward instead.

"I don't really feel like I want to remake any of them," he told IGN (via Nintendo Enthusiast). "It's more natural to always create new mechanics and new games."

Super Mario remakes are not totally new for Nintendo, as the DS game Super Mario 64 DS was a remake of sorts of the classic Nintendo 64 title.

The next Super Mario game is Super Mario Odyssey, which launches in October for Nintendo Switch. Miyamoto previously talked about how the game is "a little more on the core side" for the Super Mario franchise. The game is more in the vein of Super Mario 64 and Super Mario Sunshine in that way instead of the more casual-focused Super Mario Galaxy series, he said.

"So we've been making Mario games for over 30 years, and through that process, we've made changes to the games. Some games tended to be a little bit harder, and a little bit harder to play, and then so we teeter back to make it accessible to all kinds of gamers, and then we go back the other way," Miyamoto explained. "It's been kind of a give and take in that way."

For lots more on Super Mario Odyssey, check out GameSpot's hands-on impressions from E3 2017 and all of our previous coverage here.