Left Alive: New Details Revealed For Square Enix's New Shooter

Following the announcement of Square Enix's intriguing-looking game Left Alive during Sony's TGS briefing this week, a mountain of new details about it have come to light. The details come by way of a Weekly Famitsu story, translated and reported by Gematsu.

Starting off, Left Alive is a third-person "survival action shooter" for PS4 and PC due out in 2018. The game is set in the Front Mission series, taking place between Front Mission 5 and Front Mission Evolved. Left Alive has three protagonists, one of which is a woman, and you'll switch between them as the game progresses. You can see the three protagonists in the artwork below.

We also learned that Left Alive's story has one ending but the final outcome for your character can change depending on the actions you take. Here are some other tidbits:

Mainly offline but there could be online elements

There are Wanzer-riding scenes and stealth

The game takes place in Russia, in 2127

Development is 50 percent finished

These are just a few of the newly revealed details about Left Alive. Go to Gematsu to learn a lot more about Left Alive.

Another interesting part of the announcement is that Metal Gear veteran Yoji Shinkawa is working on the project. His artwork can be seen in the trailer above and is also featured below.

Shinji Hashimoto, who has worked on the Final Fantasy and Kingdom Hearts franchises, is producing Left Alive, while Toshifumi Nabeshima, director of the Armored Core series, and Takayuki Yanase, mech designer on Ghost in the Shell: Arise, Mobile Suit Gundam 00, and Xenoblade Chronicles X are also involved.

Sony's TGS briefing brought a lot of new trailers, including new videos for games like Detroit: Become Human, Zone of the Enders VR, and the new Shadow of the Colossus. You can catch up with all the big news and trailers in GameSpot's roundup here.