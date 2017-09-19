Zone Of The Enders 2 VR Announced For PS4 And PC, Includes 4K Support

A virtual reality version of Konami's Zone of the Enders: The 2nd Runner is on the way. Announced during Sony's Tokyo Game Show briefing, the game is "an enhanced version" of Zone of the Enders 2 HD, which was release for PS3. It will have "enhanced graphics," support for 4K resolution, and is playable in VR.

"All visual and aural elements have been remastered for native 4K resolution, and the action has been similarly improved with the game experience being ported to VR," Konami says in a press release. "As such, the new game retains the unique and beautiful visuals of the original title, but boasts textures in updated 4K while using surround sound techniques to offer layered and immersive audio effects."

It also has new sound design, including "next-gen surround sound" and Konami describes it as a way to "relive the odyssey from a new perspective." Players can also look forward to "brand new features," though these were not specifically detailed detailed.

Zone of the Enders: Anubis Mars will be out in Spring 2018 on PlayStation VR and, according to Famitsu, is also coming to PC. It's being developed by Japanese gaming giant Cygames. Check out the trailer below.

Other news from TGS 2017 is that Earth Defense Force 5 has a release date in Japan and Final Fantasy IX is coming to PlayStation 4. Keep checking back for more.