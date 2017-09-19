All The New PS4 And PSVR Trailers From PlayStation's TGS 2017 Conference
Watch all the TGS 2017 trailers here.
During its PlayStation press conference at Tokyo Game Show 2017, Sony showed off a number of trailers for upcoming PlayStation 4 and PlayStation VR games. These range from games that we already knew were on the way, like Detroit: Become Human and Monster Hunter: World, to new surprises such as Left Alive, a Square Enix game that Metal Gear character artist Yoji Shinkawa is working on.
If you missed the event or simply want to rewatch the best bits, we've rounded-up all the trailers from the press conference and stuck them in a list below. Some of the links will take you directly to a video while others will be to stories that have the trailer, but also offer more information such as new gameplay details, release dates, or preorder bonuses.
- Metal Gear Artist Working On Left Alive, A New Square Enix Game
- Detroit: Become Human - TGS 2017 Trailer (Japanese)
- Earth Defense Force 5 Release Date Announced For Japan
- Zone Of The Enders VR Announced, Includes "Enhanced Graphics"
- Final Fantasy 9 Announced For PS4, Launching Today In Japan
- Dissidia: Final Fantasy NT - TGS 2017 Trailer (Japanese)
- Monster Hunter: World Release Date Announced
- Hidden Agenda - TGS 2017 Trailer (Japanese)
- Shadow Of The Colossus - TGS 2017 Trailer
- Bravo Team - TGS 2017 Trailer (Japanese)
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim - TGS 2017 Trailer (Japanese)
- Dragon's Crown Pro - TGS 2017 Trailer (Japanese)
Big news from TGS 2017 includes an Earth Defense Force 5 release date in Japan and Final Fantasy IX's release on PlayStation 4 today. Keep checking back with GameSpot for more from Sony's TGS briefing and the show overall in the days ahead.
