All The New PS4 And PSVR Trailers From PlayStation's TGS 2017 Conference

During its PlayStation press conference at Tokyo Game Show 2017, Sony showed off a number of trailers for upcoming PlayStation 4 and PlayStation VR games. These range from games that we already knew were on the way, like Detroit: Become Human and Monster Hunter: World, to new surprises such as Left Alive, a Square Enix game that Metal Gear character artist Yoji Shinkawa is working on.

If you missed the event or simply want to rewatch the best bits, we've rounded-up all the trailers from the press conference and stuck them in a list below. Some of the links will take you directly to a video while others will be to stories that have the trailer, but also offer more information such as new gameplay details, release dates, or preorder bonuses.

Big news from TGS 2017 includes an Earth Defense Force 5 release date in Japan and Final Fantasy IX's release on PlayStation 4 today. Keep checking back with GameSpot for more from Sony's TGS briefing and the show overall in the days ahead.