Last Chance To Get These Free Xbox One And Xbox 360 Games

It's August 15 in parts of the world now, which means it's the final day that Xbox Live Gold subscribers can pick up some of August 2017's free Games With Gold titles.

On Xbox One, now is your last chance to grab the multiplayer platformer Runbow, which started its run as a freebie back in July. The first of August 2017's Xbox 360 free games, Bayonetta, is ending its run as a Games With Gold title at the end of the day, so be sure to grab it now before it returns to its normal price point. The game plays on Xbox One through backwards compatibility, so you don't need an Xbox 360 to play it.

Starting on August 16, a new set of Games With Gold freebies will be available, including Trials Fusion on Xbox One and Red Faction Armageddon for Xbox 360. Below you can see a rundown of the August 2017 Games With Gold lineup. September's has not been announced as of yet.

In other news, Xbox Live members can now take advantage of the newest set of weekly deals. Mass Effect: Andromeda, Fallout 4 expansions, and more are on sale right now. Here's when you can find more details on this week's Xbox Live deals.

August 2017 Games With Gold

Xbox One

Slime Rancher (August 1-31)

Trials Fusion (August 16-September 15)

Runbow (July 16-August 15)

Xbox 360