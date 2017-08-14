New Xbox One And Xbox 360 Deals With Gold Revealed

Microsoft has rolled out the newest set of weekly deals for Xbox One and Xbox 360 on Xbox Live. These were posted on Major Nelson's blog, and we have highlighted some of the ones we think you may want to know about in the text below.

Starting on Xbox One, Mass Effect: Andromeda ($28/£38.50/$70 AU), FIFA 17 ($16/£22/$40 AU), and WWE 2K17 ($24/£22/$40 AU) are discounted for the week. Additionally, all of Fallout 4's expansions are marked down by 40 percent, while the Season Pass that contains all of them can be had for ($30/£24/$50 AU). Additionally, EA Sports UFC 2 is on sale this week, marked down to $10/£7.50/$13 AU, a bundle that includes 13,000 Call of Duty points for Call of Duty: Black Ops III, Infinite Warfare, and Modern Warfare Remastered is marked down 10 percent for each game.

Moving to Xbox 360, Call of Duty: Black Ops ($15/£12.50/$25 AU) and Call of Duty: Black Ops II ($20/£16/$32 AU) are discounted, while WWE 2K17 ($20/£13/$23 AU) and Batman: The Telltale Series ($2/£2/$3.74 AU) are also on sale.

Go to Major Nelson's blog to see a full rundown of this week's Xbox One and Xbox 360 Deals With Gold offers, some of which require an Xbox Live Gold membership. The deals are good through August 21.