Hitman 3's New Gluttony DLC Puts You In A Cape And Has You Kill People In Pig Masks

IO Interactive has announced that the latest installment of its Seven Deadly Sins collection for Hitman 3, titled Gluttony, is launching on August 31.

Indulgence is the theme here, and Agent 47 will be making his way through the Chonqing area filled with NPCs in pig masks, carrying out missions for "the Pig" who can't really move around much. The new update will bring the Gluttony Gobble Escalation, the Maximalist Shotgun, Bubble Queen Gum pack, and a new gold-trimmed Profligacy suit for Agent 47.

Players can purchase Gluttony and other individual installments for $5 or buy the entire Seven Deadly Sins collection for $30. Gluttony is the fifth sin shown off, with Lust, Pride, Greed, and Sloth making up the previous Hitman 3 updates. The two sins left are Envy and Wrath.

It's unknown whether there will be more updates to Hitman 3 after all seven of the sins have been covered or if the studio will shift its focus to other projects. IO Interactive currently has a James Bond game in the works right now with the working title Project 007.

Hitman 3 is available on Google Stadia, PC, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch via Cloud, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.