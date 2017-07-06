Hearthstone's New Frozen Throne Expansion Adds Free Single-Player Missions, 135 Cards

Knights of the Frozen Throne launches in August.

Hearthstone: Heroes of Warcraft
As promised, Hearthstone's next expansion has been announced, and this one's theme centers around the Lich King and Northrend. Entitled Knights of the Frozen Throne, it introduces a ton of new cards and some free single-player content.

In terms of cards, there will be 135 new ones in all. These include those that have a new keyword, Lifesteal, which heals players based on the damage that it does. There are now also something called Legendary Hero cards. When played, these replace your character with a modified Death Knight version, which comes equipped with a new ability and look.

One such card is the six-mana Deathstalker Rexxar; it provides you with five armor and has a Battlecry that deals two damage to all enemy minions. It also converts his Hero power to Build-a-Beast. This allows you to "craft a custom Zombeast" card by choosing a pair of cards from two sets of three.

Counting Deathstalker Rexxar, a total of five cards from the expansion have been revealed so far. You can see these (along with the new gameboard) in the gallery below; a pair of them come equipped with the new Lifesteal keyword.

Beyond all this, Knights of the Frozen Throne also features a single-player component, which the most recent expansion, Journey to Un'Goro, did not. Starting this year, Blizzard modified the way in which new expansions and single-player Adventures are rolled out, and you can see that in play here: Knights of the Frozen Throne comes with a set of free missions, including a prologue, two wings of three boss fights each, and a final a battle against the Lich King. Completing the prologue will net you a random Legendary Hero card, while finishing each wing will also get you a card from the expansion. If you make your way through everything, you'll also obtain a card pack.

Knights of the Frozen Throne launches sometime in August. As with past expansions, a special, one-time pre-order offer is available where you can purchase 50 card packs for $50. Doing so also gets you a special card back, pictured above along with some new artwork.

