Here Are Hearthstone Expansion Knights Of The Frozen Throne's First Five Cards

Blizzard has officially revealed its next expansion for Hearthstone: Knights of the Frozen Throne. Unlike Journey to Un'Goro, it features a single-player component--one that's free, no less--but it also adds a ton of new cards.

135 new cards in all will be added in Knights of the Frozen Throne. For now, we've only gotten a look at the first five, which are all pictured below. Two of them feature the new Lifesteal keyword, which restores health to your hero based on the damage the card deals.

A third card features the new type, which is called a Legendary Hero card. This transforms your Hero into a Death Knight, giving him or her a new look and a modified version of their ability. Our only example so far is the one pictured in the gallery: Deathstalker Rexxar costs six mana, provides five armor, and unleashes a Battlecry that deals two damage to all enemy minions on the board. Additionally, it provides Rexxar with a new Hero power called Build-a-Beast, which allows you to build your own Zombeast card.

Check out our announcement story for more on what to expect from Knights of the Frozen Throne. We'll report back in the future as more cards are announced--with 130 more to still come between now and the expansion's launch in August, there should be plenty to dissect.