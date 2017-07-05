Gorgeous Xbox One/PC Game Cuphead Will Never Release On PS4, Dev Confirms

Those holding out hope that Cuphead, the beautiful platforming game headed to Xbox One and PC, will also be released for PS4 are out of luck. It's apparently never coming to Sony's console, according to one of the game's developers.

In response to a post on NeoGAF asking if Cuphead is a "100% lifetime PC/Microsoft exclusive," the dev wrote, "Yes, this Cuphead game is exclusive to Xbox and PC (with Steam and Win10 versions at launch and a GOG release likely shortly after)." He also confirmed that the developer, StudioMDHR, owns the Cuphead IP. A representative for the company subsequently reaffirmed all of this to Eurogamer, stating explicitly, "There will be no PS4 version."

Beyond the Xbox One and PC releases, StudioMDHR only intends to offer versions for Mac (at some point "down the road") and Linux ("beyond that"), barring anything disastrous happening to the company. Cuphead is StudioMDHR's first game.

Cuphead was first shown during Microsoft's E3 press conference back in 2014; it immediately caught people's attention thanks to its visual style, which resembles that of 1930s-era cartoons. The project has since expanded in scope, and at this year's E3, we finally got a release date: It's due out on September 29. It supports Xbox Play Anywhere, allowing you to buy a digital copy on PC or Xbox One and access it on both platforms.