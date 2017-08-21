Godzilla Vs Kong Director Teases "Emotional Monster Brawl"

In June, it was announced that 2019's blockbuster sequel Godzilla 2 will see Godzilla take on some other famous movie monsters. However, the showdown that fans really want to see will come a year later in Godzilla vs Kong, the fourth movie in Legendary's MonsterVerse, following Godzilla, Kong: Skull Island, and Godzilla 2. Director Adam Wingard has now hinted at what fans might expect from this epic showdown.

Speaking to ScreenCrush, Wingard explained that he hoped to match the monster mayhem with emotional drama. "It's a massive monster brawl movie," he said. "There's lots of monsters going crazy on each other, but at the end of the day I want there to be an emotional drive to it. I think that's what's going to make it cool."

"I really want you to take those characters seriously," Wingard continued. "I want you to be emotionally invested, not just in the human characters, but actually in the monsters. If I have my way, I want people to really be teary-eyed at the end of the movie, and be that invested in what's going on."

Before we get to Godzilla vs Kong, Godzilla will face such adversaries as Mothra, Rodan, and King Ghidorah in Godzilla 2. Last month a viral video teased the three-headed Ghidorah's appearance in the movie.

Godzilla 2 is directed by Michael Dougherty, and it stars Vera Farmiga, Bradley Whitford, Thomas Middleditch, Sally Hawkins, and Charles Dance. The film hits theaters on March 22, 2019.

In related news, Wingard's latest movie, the manga adaptation Death Note, hits Netflix this week. A new clip was released last week, and you can check out GameSpot's Death Note review here.