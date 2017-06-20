Godzilla Will Face More Classic Monsters In Sequel

The sequel to the 2014 monster movie hit Godzilla has started production, and new details about the film have been released. It will be the next part of Legendary's interconnected MonsterVerse, following Godzilla and this year's Kong: Skull Island, and will see the iconic creature face off against a host of fearsome beasts.

Although the movie was previously titled Godzilla: King of Monsters, the latest press release does not use that title, implying that it might change. But in any case, a new synopsis does reveal that fans can expect appearances from several other monsters from the classic Japanese Godzilla movies, including Mothra and Rodan.

The synopsis reads: "The new story follows the heroic efforts of the crypto-zoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god-sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three-headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient super-species--thought to be mere myths--rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance."

In addition, Skull Island director Jordan Vogt-Roberts tweeted a new image to celebrate the start of Godzilla 2's production, featuring him and Godzilla director Gareth Edwards hard at work. Check it out below:

To celebrate GODZILLA 2 starting filming - Gareth Edwards & I went to Skull Island to wish everyone luck...No one bothered to show up. Help! pic.twitter.com/XgfihfZ4UF — Jordan Vogt-Roberts (@VogtRoberts) June 19, 2017

Godzilla 2 will be directed by Michael Dougherty. Dougherty previously helmed the Christmas-themed horror movie Krampus, and as a writer, he worked on Bryan Singer's superhero movies X-Men 2 and Superman Returns. Edwards was originally scheduled to helm the project, but he dropped out last year.

The movie stars Vera Farmiga, Bradley Whitford, Thomas Middleditch, Sally Hawkins, Charles Dance, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Aisha Hinds, and Zhang Ziyi, plus Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown. It hits theaters on March 22, 2019.