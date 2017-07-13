Godzilla 2's Monsters Teased In New Viral Video

Last month it was revealed that the upcoming Godzilla sequel will see the iconic creature face a host of other famous movie monsters. Now a new viral video has been released that teases the appearance of the fearsome three-headed beast King Ghidorah.

The video was tweeted as promotion for the Blu-ray release of Kong: Skull Island, which is also part of Legendary's interconnected MonsterVerse. It shows the discoveries made by the franchise's shady Monarch Corporation, including a three-headed superspecies found in the Antarctic. Check it out below:

2016: An extraordinary superspecies is discovered beneath the Antarctic ice. #KongSkullIsland pic.twitter.com/4puTeUSH2n — Kong: Skull Island (@kongskullisland) July 12, 2017

Godzilla 2 will be third movie in the MonsterVerse, following 2014's Godzilla and Skull Island, which was released in March this year. Although the movie was previously titled Godzilla: King of Monsters, the synopsis that was released by Legendary last month did not use that title, implying that it might change.

The synopsis read: "The new story follows the heroic efforts of the crypto-zoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god-sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three-headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient super-species--thought to be mere myths--rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance."

Godzilla 2 will be directed by Michael Dougherty, and stars Vera Farmiga, Bradley Whitford, Thomas Middleditch, Sally Hawkins, Charles Dance, plus Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown. It hits theaters on March 22, 2019.