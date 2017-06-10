  1. Call of Duty: WW2 Reveals ‘Divisions’; Tekken 7 Update! - GS News Roundup
  2. Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown - E3 2017 Exclusive Trailer
  3. E3 2017 - How Can Microsoft Win?
  4. E3 2017 - How Can Sony Win?
  5. 6 Things To Know About Black Panther
  6. Dirt 4 - Freeplay Championship Racing Gameplay
  7. How The Mummy Is Creating A Cinematic Universe To Rival Marvel's
  8. Middle-earth: Shadow of War - Story Trailer
  9. Cladun Returns: This is Sengoku! - Launch Trailer
  10. Oceanhorn: Monster of Uncharted Seas - Switch Announcement Trailer
  11. Project CARS 2 - Official E3 Trailer
  12. Black Panther - Official Teaser Trailer
Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Feature Article

God of War: What We Want At E3 2017

1 Comments

We can't wait to see more of the upcoming God of War's revamped style and storytelling.

by on

What We Know So Far

God of War is the latest entry in the long-running action game franchise developed by Sony Santa Monica. It's being directed by franchise veteran Cory Barlog, who fans will know as the director of God of War II. The game was first announced during Sony's E3 2016 press conference. Despite a strong gameplay reveal at the show, we've heard little about the game since.

Below you can find articles highlighting important details we know about the game thus far:

What's Confirmed For E3

Currently, it's not known if God of War will appear during the Sony press conference. However, it has been confirmed a one-hour presentation about God of War will take place at the E3 Coliseum event hosted by Geoff Keighley. Director Cory Barlog is confirmed to appear at the event as well.

What We Hope To See At E3

First off, we hope Sony will confirm God of War's release date. The company has remained silent about God of War since its announcement, so we're hoping it'll at least give us an idea of when we can expect the game. Director Cory Barlog has confirmed that the game is playable from start to finish--at least some version of it--which means that it has to be approaching a somewhat completed state.

No Caption Provided
Gallery image 1Gallery image 2Gallery image 3Gallery image 4Gallery image 5Gallery image 6Gallery image 7Gallery image 8Gallery image 9Gallery image 10

As always, more footage would also be nice--maybe not to the level of last year's demonstration--but maybe a quick trailer for us to see how the game's development has been fairing. And more importantly, we hope that God of War will also be playable on the showfloor. Seeing as how this year's E3 is the first time the event is going to be open to the public, Sony could really benefit from letting attendees get their hands on the latest in this critically acclaimed franchise.

Filed under:
God of War
PlayStation 4
E3 2017
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
    • View Comments (1)
    mgespin

    Matt Espineli

    Matt Espineli is an Associate Editor. He loves MGS, film noir, westerns, and adventures at sea.
    God of War

    God of War

    Unknown Release Date
    unreleased
    Follow
    Load Comments

    More from E3 2017