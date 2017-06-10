God of War: What We Want At E3 2017

What We Know So Far

God of War is the latest entry in the long-running action game franchise developed by Sony Santa Monica. It's being directed by franchise veteran Cory Barlog, who fans will know as the director of God of War II. The game was first announced during Sony's E3 2016 press conference. Despite a strong gameplay reveal at the show, we've heard little about the game since.

Below you can find articles highlighting important details we know about the game thus far:

What's Confirmed For E3

Currently, it's not known if God of War will appear during the Sony press conference. However, it has been confirmed a one-hour presentation about God of War will take place at the E3 Coliseum event hosted by Geoff Keighley. Director Cory Barlog is confirmed to appear at the event as well.

What We Hope To See At E3

First off, we hope Sony will confirm God of War's release date. The company has remained silent about God of War since its announcement, so we're hoping it'll at least give us an idea of when we can expect the game. Director Cory Barlog has confirmed that the game is playable from start to finish--at least some version of it--which means that it has to be approaching a somewhat completed state.

As always, more footage would also be nice--maybe not to the level of last year's demonstration--but maybe a quick trailer for us to see how the game's development has been fairing. And more importantly, we hope that God of War will also be playable on the showfloor. Seeing as how this year's E3 is the first time the event is going to be open to the public, Sony could really benefit from letting attendees get their hands on the latest in this critically acclaimed franchise.