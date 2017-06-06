Massive God Of War Poster Going Up In LA For E3 2017

The massive poster for Star Wars: Battlefront II is not the only one going up in Los Angeles ahead of E3 2017's official kickoff. Sony is putting up a huge poster for the PlayStation 4-exclusive God of War, suggesting it will have a major presence at the gaming show next week.

Below is a picture of the poster, snapped by Twitter user MonkeyFlop. As you can see, the poster is not quite finished.

That the new God of War would have a major presence during Sony's E3 showing next week is no big surprise, given the franchise is one of Sony's biggest and best known.

The new God of War game was announced at E3 2016, but it was a no-show at PlayStation Experience and we haven't seen much of it at al since the initial reveal. Game director Cory Barlog teased that the wait for new footage will be worth it. "I promise we will be showing something really awesome when it is ready," he said.

After revealing the game at E3, Barlog talked about how the new God of War was influenced by a canceled Star Wars TV show and will offer a "more diverse emotional palette." He also spoke about the challenge of making people take Kratos seriously.

The new God of War is set after the events of third game, and it won't feature an open world--though Barlog did say it was "open." It also won't feature the original Kratos voice actor, T.C. Carson. The role has instead been taken over by Stargate SG-1 actor Christopher Judge.

Additionally, the new God of War will not feature any multiplayer. No release date has been announced.

For more on the new God of War, you can check out GameSpot's breakdown of what we want to see at E3 2017.