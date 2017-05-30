Look At This Huge Star Wars: Battlefront 2 Poster In LA For E3

Big posters are par for the course at E3, and this year seems like it will be no different. The famous Figueroa Hotel in downtown Los Angeles will feature a massive, three-panel poster for Star Wars: Battlefront II, and after work began on it last week, it is now finished.

Actress Janina Gavankar, who plays Inferno Squad Commander Iden Versio in Battlefront II, posted the image below to her Twitter account this week. "Done!!!" she wrote. "Who's ready for E3?" She will attend EA's EA Play event at E3 to promote the upcoming sci-fi shooter.

Done!!! Who's ready for E3? And who am I gonna see at EAplay?? @eastarwars pic.twitter.com/PPZ4gqowTc — janina gavankar (@Janina) May 29, 2017

Gavankar had roles on TV shows True Blood, Sleepy Hollow, The League.

Battlefront II launches in November for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. We're expecting to learn more about the shooter at E3 coming up soon next month.

Unlike the 2015 original, which shipped 14 million copies, the sequel will have a single-player campaign--John Boyega should be happy. The campaign is being made by Motive Studios, while DICE is again handling the multiplayer.

EA's EA Play event at E3 kicks off on June 10, so expect the news to start rolling in around then.