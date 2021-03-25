Disney+ Price Destiny 2 Proving Ground Strike Fortnite Literature Samples Fortnite Tame Boars Monster Hunter Rise Review In Progress Valheim Patch Notes

Ghost Of Tsushima Sells 6.5 Million Copies, Nearly Half Have Finished It

The game's director says he's shocked to see the competition rate that high.

By on

4 Comments

As part of Sucker Punch's announcement of the Ghost of Tsushima movie from John Wick's Chad Stahelski, the studio also revealed a new sales figure and more for the game. In a blog post, game director Nate Fox revealed that the PS4 exclusive that also plays on PS5 through backwards compatibility has sold 6.5 million copies.

Ghost of Tsushima being a success story for sales is no surprise, as the game eclipsed all others from Sony's first-party studios to become the fastest-selling new IP history on PS4. As of November 2020, the game had sold 5 million copies.

That's a huge number and makes it quickly one of Sony's best-selling exclusives of the past generation. For comparison, PS4 games God of War and Horizon: Zero Dawn each sold more than 10 million copies, but those milestones came later in their respective lifecycles. Another PS4 exclusive, The Last of Us Part II, sold 4 million copies in its first week.

Ghost of Tsushima is a bonafide hit. But perhaps more notable in the new announcement is that Fox said roughly half of the people who bought Ghost of Tsushima, or about 3.25 million people, finished it. "Can you believe that?" Fox said.

A 50% completion rate for Ghost of Tsushima is believed to be higher than average, and that's backed up by Fox's incredulous statement. For example, It Takes Two developer Josef Fares recently said he was informed that about 51% of people who played his previous game, A Way Out, finished it--and he was told this was an extremely high percentage.

Given the enormous success of Ghost of Tsushima, along with the announcement of the movie, it seems likely that Sucker Punch will make a sequel, but this has not been announced yet.

Now Playing: Ghost Of Tsushima Review

Ghost of Tsushima
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
