Genshin Impact - How To Get To The Golden Apple Archipelago In Version 2.8

The Golden Apple Archipelago has returned to Genshin Impact for the version 2.8 Summertime Odyssey event. It's been a year since we've been to the beaches of the archipelago and there's a new way to get there, so we're here to help both newcomers and longtime players.

Fischl's Invitation

Once your game is updated, you'll immediately be given a new quest upon logging in called "The Golden Apple Vacation Returns!" Head over to the Adventurers' Guild in Mondstadt and speak to Katheryne to receive a letter. After a bit of funny dialogue, all characters present will determine that the message is so strange that it had to have been sent by Fischl.

Meet Fischl and Mona in the Mondstadt courtyard to find out the lore-related reasons for returning to the Golden Apple Archipelago. It wouldn't be much of a Genshin vacation without more friends, so the next stop is the Angel's Share tavern to speak with Venti, Kazuha, and Xinyan.

Enter the Dodofortress

Finally, pass the time so that you're standing at Mondstadt's gates between 8 AM and 10 AM. Another conversation will occur, which will lead you right to the "Dodofortress" outside the city gates. Entering this odd structure will bring you straight to the Golden Apple Archipelago.

The Dodofortress found just outside of Mondstadt

How to Leave the Golden Apple Archipelago

Whenever you get tired of the vacation, simply open up the map and use the location menu to teleport out of the archipelago. This is the same method that's used to leave other areas that aren't connected to the main world map like The Chasm and Enkanomiya.

You can return to the Golden Apple Archipelago using the map in the exact same way after you've followed Fischl and the gang to get there the first time.

Using the map to leave the Golden Apple Archipelago

The archipelago will only be available to explore for the duration of the Summertime Odyssey event, which means that you'll need to complete all of the quests available at the location before the seasonal event ends on August 24.