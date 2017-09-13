Game Of Thrones S8 Finale Filming Two Endings To Avoid Spoilers - Report

Game of Thrones and leaks are more closely connected than HBO and fans might want. To help avoid spoilers for the highly anticipated Season 8 finale, the producers are going to shoot two endings, so the cast and crew won't even know which one is real.

HBO programming boss Casey Bloys confirmed as much during an event at Bethlehem's Moravian College this week. "I know in Game of Thrones the ending, they're going to shoot multiple versions so that nobody really know what happens," Bloys said, according to The Morning Call. "You have to do that on a long show. Because when you're shooting something, people know. So they're going to shoot multiple versions so that there's no real definitive answer until the end."

This is not unprecedented. As the site points out, different multiple endings were shot for shows like The Sopranos and Breaking Bad. What it means is that only a very, very small pool of people will know how Game of Thrones will end, so it could be that major cast members are watching at home, not knowing their character's fate or the story's conclusion. That's cool.

According to Entertainment Weekly, HBO hasn't officially commented on how many endings of Game of Thrones it may shoot or the reason for them. But Bloys is in charge of HBO programming, so presumably he would know.

Game of Thrones Season 8 is reportedly due to enter production in October, with the show's six episodes--all of which could be as long as a movie--due in 2018 or 2019.

HBO's security for Game of Thrones is reportedly substantial, making use of things like scripts written in code and even keeping watch for drones on outdoor sets. But leaks and rumours are basically unstoppable, given how many people are involved in the production of the massively popular show.