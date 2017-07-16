Game Of Thrones Actors Speak Out Against Online Leaks

Basically every big show or movie with a passionate fanbase has to deal with leaks, and Game of Thrones is of course no different. The Season 7 premiere is airing tonight, and before now, there were leaks and reports about plot points for the penultimate season. Now, some of the show's cast has spoken out against online leaks.

"I get so angry about it like we all do," Kit Harington, who plays Jon Snow, told Entertainment Weekly. "There's nothing you can do about it. People for some reason want to spoil things for other people and, hopefully, most people don't look at the stuff. For those who do, it's so easy to slip up and see something you don't want to see."

Littlefinger actor Aiden Gillen said leaks are especially unfortunate because he and other cast members work so hard to protect secrets. "You think about all the work you do," he said. "I'd never say anything to anybody--even my closest family members. I take security very seriously. Maybe that's just the Littlefinger in me."

According to EW, HBO's security for Game of Thrones is substantial, making use of things like scripts written in code and even keeping watch for drones on outdoor sets. But leaks and rumours are basically unstoppable, given how many people are involved in the production of the massively popular show.

Showrunner David Benioff said there is a silver lining to the leaks in that there are numerous false rumours circulating around.

Game of Thrones' seventh season premiered tonight, July 16, and we'll have lots more coverage here on GameSpot soon.