Game Of Thrones Season 8 Episodes Could Be Feature-Length

We already know that the Game of Thrones Season 7 finale will be a lengthy affair, coming in at 82 minutes. But episodes in Season 8, the show's last one, could be longer.

The show's sound designer, Patricia Fairfield, said at the Con of Thrones convention this past weekend that all episodes in the final season could be feature-length. This is according to the account of Cast of Kings podcast co-host David Chen (via GameSpot sister site CNET).

Fairfield just said the Season 7 finale of GAME OF THRONES will be 82 mins. Final season they're considering making each ep feature length! — David Chen (@davechensky) July 1, 2017

Season 7 will only have seven episodes, while Season 8 has just six. But if they're going to be super-sized, then the total runtime might not be all that different from past seasons.

In other Game of Thrones news, actress Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa Stark, recently discussed growing up on the show. You can read the full interview here at The Times UK.

Season 7 debuts on Sunday, July 16, on HBO. Although Season 8 will bring the show to an end, HBO is currently working on multiple scripts for Game of Thrones prequels.

Regarding Season 7, showrunners D.B. Weiss and David Benioff recently discussed how Game of Thrones may pick up the pace this season as the conflicts that have been brewing are coming to a head.