Game Of Thrones Season 7 Details Emerge

Game of Thrones returns for its seventh season next month. The highly anticipated season is the show's penultimate one, and fans are eager to see how the events unfold. Now, creators D.B. Weiss and David Benioff have pulled back the curtain, a little bit, and shared some new insight into what fans can expect from the upcoming season.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Weiss said one element of Season 7 that is "most exciting" is the ability to "play interactions between various characters that for years we haven't been able to play." Season 7 will feature a "whole bunch of reunions and first-time meetings" that fans have been waiting for.

Benioff added that in Season 7, as with every season, "everyone steps up their game."

"It's kind of astounding to us. We were looking at a battle scene and we set more stuntmen on fire in one of these shots than have ever been simultaneously set on fire … But every department constantly improves, from the effects to the acting," he explained. "[Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner] have been great from the beginning and how they've grown as actors--I mean everybody in the cast has, but in them it's especially pronounced since they started as kids. Now we're coming into the final season and it's very gratifying. We've managed to keep everybody on the same path moving the same direction for so long."

Also in the interview, Benioff seemed to agree that the pacing for Season 7 is faster, and it's leading to an epic conclusion.

"For a long time we've been talking about 'the wars to come,'" he explained. "That war is pretty much here. So it's really trying to find a way to make the storytelling work without feeling like we're rushing it. You want to give characters their due, and pretty much all the characters left are important characters, even the ones who might have started out as relatively minor characters have become significant in their own right."

For his part, Weiss added that the scope of the overarching story has of course scaled up with every season, and this "feeds in a little bit into the pacing."

"It's this urgency from within the story that drives the pace rather than any external decision," he said. "Things are moving faster because in the world of these characters the war that they've been waiting for is upon them, the conflicts that have been building the past six years are upon them and those facts give them a sense of urgency that makes them move faster."

You can read the full interview here.

Game of Thrones Season 7 premieres on Sunday, July 16--watch the newest trailer here. Although Season 8 will be the final one, there are already multiple scripts for prequels in the works.