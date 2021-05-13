Fortnite: Where To Activate A Rift By Purchasing It From A Character

Fortnite Week 9 challenges have just gone live, and one of them requires you to activate a rift by purchasing it from a character. There are several NPCs around the island who sell rifts for you to use, but the game doesn't reveal this information anywhere, so we've gone ahead and marked their locations for you. Here's how and where to activate a rift in Fortnite.

Activate A Rift - NPC Locations

There are six different NPCs on the Fortnite island who will sell you a rift. A rift is like a wormhole that instantly teleports you from the ground up to the sky where you can dive and/or glide back down to the island. It's useful in escaping an encroaching storm or a firefight you don't want any part of.

To activate a rift, simply buy it from one of the following five NPCs, found at the locations mentioned and marked. Note that a sixth NPC, Bunker Jonesy, also sells rifts, but he spawns randomly in one of ten spots every round, so unless you manage to stumble on him, he's really of no use for this challenge. Here's where you can find the other five NPCs selling rifts for 245 Gold Bars each.

Where to activate a rift in Fortnite.

Castaway Jonesy - on the small island northeast of Steamy Stacks

- on the small island northeast of Steamy Stacks Rebirth Raven - in a cliffside house on the west beach of Sweaty Sands

- in a cliffside house on the west beach of Sweaty Sands Willow - roaming Weeping Woods

- roaming Weeping Woods Raz - in a large building within Colossal Crops

- in a large building within Colossal Crops Cabbie - outside the building with the pool in Lazy Lake

Speaking to any of those five and activating a rift for 245 Gold Bars will complete the challenge and bring you one step closer to wrapping up the full slate of Fortnite Week 9 challenges. This week's list also includes asking you to hunt a boar, which you can do using our wildlife guide. A bulk of the other challenges focus on the Storm, like one asking you to Shockwave yourself while in the Storm and another that asks you to gain health while in the Storm. There was also a planned challenge asking players to gather intel on wildlife, though it's been scrapped for now. We've left the guide up and noted it's inactive in case Epic decides to bring it back in a future week.