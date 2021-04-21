Fortnite: Visit Fancy View, Rainbow Rentals, And Lockie's Lighthouse

Fortnite Season 6 Week 6 Quests will go live tomorrow morning around 6 AM PT / 9 AM ET and among them is a new sightseeing challenge that asks you to stop at three landmarks. Particularly, you'll want to visit Fancy View, Rainbow Rentals, and Lockie's Lighthouse. As these aren't named on the map, we've gone ahead and marked each spot for you so you can collect a bounty of XP.

Visit Fancy View, Rainbow Rentals, And Lockie's Lighthouse

Fancy View, Rainbow Rentals, and Lockie's Lighthouse locations

Because these landmarks need only be visited and not landed at, you can try and get them all in a single round, though you'll likely need a vehicle as one is quite far from the others. At the northernmost part of the island, northwest of Stealthy Stronghold, you'll find Lockie's Lighthouse standing tall.

If you grab a boat, you can quickly move down the western shore of the island until you dock at Fancy View, the hillside home southwest of Sweaty Sands. It's adorned with Rocket League memorabilia like posters, a trophy, and you can usually find a custom Whiplash in the garage featuring decals from Epic's other live-service mega-hit.

Hop back in your boat if you have one or otherwise keep heading down the shore until you finally get to Rainbow Rentals southwest of Holly Hedges. These colorful beachfront cottages are timeshare properties, but for this challenge, you need only to reserve a brief moment there. Once you've visited all three landmarks in either a single or multiple rounds, the challenge will be completed and the XP will be yours.

