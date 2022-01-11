Fortnite Reportedly Getting Paramount Franchises, Starting With Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Epic Games looks set to add some cowabunga content to Fortnite soon, as Paramount has reportedly signed a deal with the company to make use of its Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and several other intellectual properties within the game.

According to a report by XboxEra's Nick Baker, several of the entertainment giant's film and television franchises will be used in Fortnite, with the iconic half-shell heroes being the first to arrive. There's no confirmation yet of when the TMNT crossover will kick off, but with Paramount launching its Paramount+ streaming service in March, having all eyes on one of its biggest pop culture properties during that time period does sound plausible.

TMNT would be the tip of the content that Paramount and Nickelodeon could license out to Epic Games--both companies are owned by ViacomCBS--as Star Trek, South Park, and Spongebob Squarepants are also part of the company's intellectual property library. At this rate, don't be too surprised to see a Frasier skin offered in Fortnite's growing metaverse of content if this Paramount deal takes off.

This wouldn't be the first time that TMNT has crossed over into other video games, as the popular ninjas have been seen in games such as Brawlhalla and Injustice 2. In the media side of the TMNT empire, the excellent Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles animated series ended in 2020 after a two-season run.

