Fallout 4: Game Of The Year Edition, More Pip-Boy Editions Coming Soon

It might surprise you to realize that Fallout 4 doesn't have some kind of Game of the Year-style edition available, as both Fallout 3 and New Vegas do. For a game that received a great deal of acclaim and was so wildly popular following its November 2015 release, it's the sort of thing that seems inevitable--and, indeed, we'll soon finally see one.

Bethesda has announced Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition, a bundle of the game with all six of its DLC expansions: Nuka-World, Vault-Tec Workshop, Contraptions Workshop, Far Harbor, Wasteland Workshop, and Automatron. Buyers will also get to take advantage of the various updates that have been released since Fallout 4's launch, such as mod support and Survival mode.

The Game of the Year Edition will be available for PC, PS4, and Xbox One on September 26. Bethesda tells GameSpot it will be priced at $60.

Alongside this version, those who missed out on the hard-to-find Pip-Boy Edition will have another chance to get their hands on it: A "limited number" will be sold in North America at select (but unspecified) retailers. The Pip-Boy Edition famously includes a wearable wrist mount, which you can slot your phone into with the Fallout app to mimic the Pip-Boy your character wears in the Fallout games. This new version of it is priced at $100, includes the Game of the Year Edition, and also launches on September 26.