Elden Ring - How To Beat The Full-Grown Fallingstar Beast

Many of the toughest fights you'll encounter in Elden Ring come at the end of Legacy Dungeons--often taking place in massive, epic arenas, complete with important story implications and cinematic cutscenes. Others, you kind of just stumble upon in a field somewhere. The Full-Grown Fallingstar Beast is one such example.

This heavily armored tetrapod might might look familiar if you've already beaten the Fallingstar Beasts at the end of the Sellia Crystal Tunnel or in the Altus Plateau. But--as the name implies--the "Full-Grown" version has tons of new dangerous abilities, and is a significantly tougher fight. It's a test of endurance and patience, but once you get its health bar to zero, you'll be rewarded with one of the coolest high-Intelligence weapons in the game.

Finding the Full-Grown Fallingstar Beast

The Bridge of Iniquity Site of Grace

The quickest way to the Full-Grown Fallingstar Beast is from the Bridge of Iniquity Site of Grace. To get there, follow the path from the upper entrance to Lyndell. Continue northwest, past the Windmill Village, until you reach the broken bridge. From there, carefully drop down, and follow the path southwest. You will eventually reach a narrow wooden bridge. Cross it to find the Bridge of Iniquity Site of Grace.

Rest up, then continue northwest, hugging the rock wall to your left. (Watch out for the Abductor Virgins roaming the area). You will eventually find a tall ladder. Climb to the top, then continue northwest, past the Pumpkin Head and across the rock bridge. Kill the Grafted Scion in the clearing, then head up the ladder to the north.

The Ninth Mt. Gelmir Campsite Site of Grace is the closest one to the Full-Grown Fallingstar Beast.

Once you reach the top, take the tall ladder to your left, then the next ladder just past the Merchant. Continue west, past the soldiers and sword shrine and across the wooden bridge. Rest at the Ninth Mt. Gelmir Campsite Site of Grace. The boss is just above.

Preparing for the fight

The Full-Grown Fallingstar Beast is highly resilient to Physical damage, and immune to Frostbite and Bleed. It is quite weak to Elemental damage however, so stock up on Magic or Fire Grease before going in, or equip your best Fire weapon or spell. The Blasphemous Blade is a great option for melee users with the Faith to wield it. Sorcerers can find success with any Glintstone spell.

As always, be sure to bring along a good Spirit Summon to give you some room to breathe and help whittle down the boss' huge health bar. You can't go wrong with the Mimic Tear, but something big and tanky--like Lhutel the Headless or Banished Knight Oleg--is particularly effective in this fight.

The boss does deal Magic damage, so consider bringing along some Spellproof Dried Livers or mixing in the Opaline Hardtear to your Flask of Wondrous Physick. However, the even bigger threat is the devastating physical damage it can dish out, so suit up in the best armor you can wear within Medium Load range.

How to beat the Full-Grown Fallingstar Beast

First things first: Yes, this boss is cheese-able. Get on Torrent, take the jump platform, and land as close to the right edge of the arena as possible. The boss won't notice you. From here, you can simply crouch, sneak up behind the boss, and use Poison Mist to watch its health bar slowly--like, very slowly--drain. It's a rather unremarkable route to victory, but it works. If you'd prefer to take the boss down the old fashioned way, read on.

Buckle up for a long fight. The Full-Grown Fallingstar Beast has a huge health bar, and is heavily armored all over its body. However, its head and behind both take extra damage, so always aim your attacks there when possible.

Direct your attacks at the white of its head or butt for maximum damage.

There are two different strategies for this fight: on Torrent or on foot. If you choose to fight on Torrent, the name of the game is really just running away from the boss' attacks, and dealing damage with arrows or spells from a safe distance away. It's a viable strategy, but it's risky; one hit from the Beast will likely kill Torrent and leave you vulnerable on the ground. You'll definitely want a Spirit Summon to get its attention up close and give you time to recover from a distance with this method.

It's ultimately up to you how you choose to approach the fight, but we recommend fighting on foot. Its attacks are all very well telegraphed and easy to dodge when you know what to look out for. You won't want to rely on a shield--its attacks will completely drain your stamina bar in one or two hits when blocked--so get ready to roll.

Phase one

The Beast will always start the fight with a charge attack. You'll know it's coming when it opens its jaw and brings its head down.

From the Site of Grace, you can reach the Full-Grown Fallingstar Beast by taking either the ladder or the jump platform. However, when taking the ladder, the boss will notice you when you reach the top, and can potentially knock you right back off to your death below. Take the jump platform, and aim to land to the right, out of the boss' field of view. From here, you can get the boss' attention with a big attack before it sees you. (This is a great time to use Cerulean Hidden Tear and Comet Azur, for example).

Here are the biggest attacks to look out for during phase one:

Charge. The Beast will always start the fight with this attack. It will lower its head and open its mandibles before running at you, repeating this two-to-three times in a row. Get to the side and roll over its jaw to avoid damage. You can potentially break the boss' stance with a powerful projectile or a well-timed charged thrust attack as its charging you here. The timing is tough, and you risk taking a huge hit, but the reward of a Critical Attack makes it worth considering.

Tail swipe. It will step back, curl its tail to the side, and hold it there for a moment before sweeping it at you, dealing Bleed damage if it connects. Roll backwards to dodge.

Rock fling. The boss will dig its mandibles into the ground, and then fling rocks at you after a short delay. (It can also do with its tail). Simply roll through.

Rock blast. The Beast will dig its mandibles into the ground, and then pull them out, creating a large rock explosion around itself. Run away from the boss when you see it dig its mandibles into the ground to avoid the AOE.

Ball slam. It will jump into the air, roll up into a ball, and then slam down at you a moment later. Roll to the side right before it makes contact.

Grab attack. The Beast will step back, click its mandibles together, and then lunge forward, attempting to grab you in its jaw. Roll backward to avoid getting caught in this attack.

Gravity Bolt. The boss' eye will glow purple, and it will click its mandibles together before pulling rock spikes out of the ground beneath you twice in a row, followed by a third, larger rock spike AOE. As soon as the ground under your feet starts to spark and glow purple, get ready to dodge to the side. After dodging the second spike, sprint to the side to get out of range of the large rock spike AOE.

Phase two

When the air around the boss starts to distort and electrify, sprint away to avoid getting caught in the AOE.

Phase two starts at around 50% health. It is largely the same as phase one, but with a couple deadly added attacks:

Reverse gravity. The Beast will always start phase two with this attack. Its eye will glow purple, and the air surrounding the boss will distort and electrify. It will then lift you (and any other players caught in the vicinity) into the air, holding you there for a moment before slamming you into the ground. When you see the boss start to wind up this attack, simply sprint away to get out of range of the attack.

Energy beam. After charging at you twice, the boss will shoot a deadly energy beam at you out of its eye instead of charging you a third time. The beam is very difficult to dodge, and can easily one-shot you if it connects. Your best bet is to get behind the boss to avoid it all together. Get in some hits on its tail while you wait for the effect to end.

Get behind the Beast after its second charge to avoid the energy beam.

It takes a while to whittle it down through its thick armor, but with some patience and careful dodging, you'll defeat the Full-Grown Fallingstar Beast in no time. When you do, you'll be rewarded with 21,000 Runes, a Somber Smithing Stone, and the Fallingstar Beast Jaw--a Strength/Intelligence-based melee weapon that comes equipped with the Gravity Bolt Skill.